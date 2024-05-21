Main content start
Town Center Project open house
Share your thoughts with project & design teams
Event Details:
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
11:30am - 1:30pm PDT
Location
White Memorial Plaza
Stanford, CA
United States
This event is open to:
Alumni/Friends
Faculty/Staff
Students
Learn more about the plans to re-imagine White Memorial Plaza on the Stanford campus. Project and design teams will be on site to walk through current plans, which reflect the community’s feedback from February open houses, answer questions, and hear your impressions before the project moves into the design phase.