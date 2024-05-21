Stanford
Town Center Project

Town Center Project open house

Share your thoughts with project & design teams

Event Details:

Tuesday, May 21, 2024
11:30am - 1:30pm PDT

Location

White Memorial Plaza
Stanford, CA
United States

This event is open to:

Alumni/Friends
Faculty/Staff
Students

Learn more about the plans to re-imagine White Memorial Plaza on the Stanford campus. Project and design teams will be on site to walk through current plans, which reflect the community’s feedback from February open houses, answer questions, and hear your impressions before the project moves into the design phase.

